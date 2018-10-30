At least one school is trying to get ahead of any potential Halloween costume controversies. Teachers at Lake Washington Girls Middle School discussed cultural appropriation in costumes in hopes young people will be thoughtful as they enjoy the festivities.

She and her fellow teachers used a video from Teen Vogue to help students understand a different perspective on Halloween costumes.

Teen Vogue interviewed six women about their feelings about Halloween costumes that co-op their cultures in a segment called "My Culture Is NOT A Costume."

