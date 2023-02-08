Unions, employees preparing for Tacoma paper mill closure

Local unions in Tacoma are trying to figure out their next move after learning a mill employing around 400 people is closing.

TACOMA, Wash. — On Tuesday, the city of Tacoma learned that one of its historic mills will be shutting its doors in just a few months.

The WestRock Company announced in a press release that all operations at its Tacoma paper mill will end by September 30, citing high operating costs and the high need for capital investments in the facility.

Tim O’Donnell, business manager of IBEW Local 76, remembers working at the mill back in the mid-80s and is grateful for the skills he learned while he was there.

“That’s where a lot of young people get their start is in the industrial areas, and we’re losing job opportunities, and they’re not being replaced,” he said.

O’Donnell says union members started calling in to let him know about Westrock’s intentions to close the paper mill.

IBEW Local 76 Steward Jeff Nicholes says Westrock will be bringing in recruiters from other Westrock mills to help workers get placed into new jobs within the company. There will also be training sessions on putting together resumes for those who want to find work outside of Westrock.

The company also says its 400 employees will receive severance and outplacement assistance, but O’Donnell says the job market currently can’t absorb the hundreds of workers that would be let go.

He’s also concerned about what would be left behind.

“It’s full closure, we understand that, but are they going to demolish the mill? Has the property been sold? What’s going to be the replacement down there, if anything?” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell says he wants to sit down with city leadership and figure out how to get people back to work before the mill closes because he sees Tacoma changing, and he’s concerned.

“This is an economic hit for the working class,” he warned. “The port was our industrial base, and it’s shrunk and shrunk and shrunk. This is just, like I said earlier, the first domino in the rest of the port facilities going down. And people don’t take that into account on what’s happening to the families that are affected by it.”

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards sent KING 5 a statement on the announced closure that reads:

“I was disappointed to learn that WestRock has made the decision to leave Tacoma. WestRock has been a part of our community for decades, and they have contributed to the economic vitality of our port. I know that this decision was not easy given the impact this move will have on the employees and their families.