Tacoma seeks applicants for $500 monthly guaranteed income program

A program designed to reduce poverty with a monthly stipend is now seeking applicants.

TACOMA, Wash. — A program designed to reduce poverty with a guaranteed income, providing $500 monthly checks for a year, is now seeking applicants.

It's part of a national movement to supplement peoples' low wages.

In order to apply, Tacoma residents must live in Eastside, Hilltop, South Tacoma, and South End zip codes.

Applicants must be single parents or guardians with children, and their household must be between 100% and 200% of the federal poverty level.

For a family of four, that would be an annual income of $53,000 or less.

In Tacoma, about 40% of households meet those income levels, according to United Way of Pierce County, one of the partners of the guaranteed income project.

“We hope to get between 750 and 1,000 applications,” said Dona Ponepinto, president and CEO for United Way of Pierce County.

Funding for the program comes from the organization Mayors for Guaranteed Income, along with local contributions, not City of Tacoma general fund dollars.

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards said she looked to other cities where guaranteed income has been tested, such as Stockton, California, and was encouraged by their success.

“When you look at how people spent their $500 a month, a majority of people spent it on basic necessities like rent and food,” Woodards said.

There's only enough funding for 110 qualified people, who will be randomly selected for the money.