Tacoma to Seattle light rail project delayed again until 2035

Sound Transit is considering additional station options along the proposed project.

TACOMA, Wash. — Those in Pierce County eagerly awaiting light rail access to Seattle will have to wait a little longer.

The start of service for the Tacoma Dome Link Extension, a $3.3 billion project, has been delayed until 2035, Sound Transit announced Monday.

Sound Transit says this is due to the need to thoroughly evaluate additional station options in Fife and an associated station option in the south Federal Way/Milton area.

The board of Sound Transit will review the potential additions before acting on March 23 to determine if they should be studied in the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

If the additional alternative stations warrant consideration, the draft EIS would be anticipated to publish in 2024.

This is a three-year delay from the last projected opening of 2032.

The Tacoma Dome Link extension will add nearly 10 miles of track between Federal Way and Tacoma and include four new light rail stations. The project initially was approved by voters in 2016 and slated to open in 2030.

There will be informational drop-in sessions for those looking to learn more about the project at the dates and times below.

Milton/Edgewood Library: Wednesday, March 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Federal Way Community Center: Tuesday, March 14 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Poodle Dog Restaurant: Wednesday, March 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.