Tacoma

Some Tacoma residents may experience water quality issues Thursday night

There is a chance Tacoma residents in Hilltop, Stadium and downtown could see discoloration and sediment for about a day, according to TPU.

TACOMA, Wash — Beginning Thursday at 8 p.m., Tacoma Public Utilities will be working on water pipes in some areas of the city, which could cause discolored or cloudy water for impacted residents. 

The work will likely impact residents in the Hilltop and Stadium areas, as well as downtown Tacoma. 

There is a chance those residents could see discoloration and sediment for about a day, according to TPU. Public Utilities is doing the work to bring downtown water back onto the main service line.

The city said those who experience discolored water can do a few things to prepare and respond:

  • Store water prior to 8 p.m. on Thursday for drinking and cooking.
  • If you see discolored water, minimize using the water for 1-2 hours to allow the sediments to settle, and then flush the pipes by running cold water in the bathroom tub or from a garden hose for one to two minutes.
  • Repeat the above process if the water still does not clear.
  • Call Tacoma Water at 253-502-8384 to report water quality issues. This helps the utility better track the areas affected and identifies if where crews should be dispatched.

