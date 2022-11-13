Point Defiance Park's Loop Trail to become a reality with groundbreaking

The groundbreaking is phase one of the Loop Trail project, which will give park visitors better access to key points in the park.

TACOMA, Wash. — Metro Parks Tacoma is set to break ground Monday on a new trail in Point Defiance Park.

The Loop Trail will be a paved trail for pedestrians and cyclists, connecting Wilson Way bridge, the pagoda, Owen Beach, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, the roundabout and back.

According to the Metro Parks Tacoma website, phase one will also include the following:

A new sidewalk and improvements to Park Avenue west of the roundabout to the park road near the Mildred Street entrance

Paving on top of the current gravel Trolley Lane trail leading north from the roundabout over grass to the Japanese Garden, featuring a small plaza at the entry to the Wilson Way bridge and a safer pedestrian road crossing near the garden

Phase two, which has not yet been permitted will begin construction in 2023.

Phase two includes an improved trail leading west from the garden, a picnic area, and more improvements to help visitors better access the zoo.