Special Olympics' Washington Spring Games return after pandemic pause

Athletes living with intellectual disabilities competed all weekend long on the Pacific Lutheran University campus in Tacoma.

TACOMA, Wash. — Thousands of athletes left it all on the field in Tacoma this weekend. It was the first Special Olympics Washington event in two years.

"Incredible to be back, over 1800 competitors this weekend,” said Tyler Bjork, the Director of Sports Development with Special Olympics Washington. “It's so exciting to be back, to see people competing especially here at track and field where we see so many of the athletes cross the finish line and really get amped up."

"Here at Special Olympics we build relationships for life,” Bjork said. “Athletes from Othello meet folks from Federal Way, they create friendships and our state games are really an opportunity to see each other, hang out with each other again."

Athletes KING 5 spoke with said it's been a long two years, but it's great to be back doing what they love.

"It's awesome to us as athlete to do other things in life, we have some obstacles but it's fun," said Megan Lembcke.

Even though these athletes are going for gold, there were no losers on Sunday. Just winners, proving nothing is impossible, no matter their ability.

"Be yourself and be brave and other obstacles you might find in life," said Lembcke.

Staff with Special Olympics Washington said they are looking for volunteers for events throughout the summer.