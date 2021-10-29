Pierce County sheriff pleads not guilty after confrontation with Black newspaper carrier

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer was charged with one count of false reporting and one count of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer pleaded not guilty to one charge of false reporting and one charge of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant following a confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January.

Troyer was formally charged by the Washington State Attorney General's Office following a months-long investigation requested by Gov. Jay Inslee after public outcry.

Probable cause documents describe Troyer following a Black newspaper carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, along his delivery route, accusing him of being a "porch pirate."

Troyer called a department line used by law enforcement to gather routine information and requests and said multiple times that Altheimer threatened to kill him, according to documents.

Because of Troyer's call, more than 40 officers rushed to his location. Troyer told the dispatcher Altheimer would not let him leave, and Altheimer was pushing against his car, initially stating he was blocked in.

When Tacoma police officers arrived on scene, they assessed that the call was not a high priority and told dispatch to send only one more police unit.

Altheimer told officers he was the one being followed and that he was working. He continuously denied threatening Troyer and asked if he could return to work, according to documents.

During Ferguson's investigation, officers said Troyer told them Altheimer did not make any threats and he did not observe any weapons on him.

One Tacoma officer told dispatch shortly after arriving at the scene and speaking with Altheimer and Troyer that there was no apparent crime.

Ferguson’s office tried to interview Troyer about the incident, but he declined multiple times.

If convicted of a felony or crime involving malfeasance in office, Troyer could be barred from office, according to the report.

Altheimer has also filed a $5 million tort claim over the incident against Pierce County. The claim alleges that the incident violated Altheimer’s constitutional rights and caused him “severe emotional distress.”

An investigation commissioned by the Pierce County Council, conducted by former US Attorney Brian Moran, found Troyer's conduct violated several of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department policies and standards.

The investigation found he "put others at risk and fell short of meeting the public's -- and the department's -- expectations."

The Pierce County Prosecutor added Troyer to a list of recurring witnesses with "potential impeachment information."

Troyer's attorney released a statement saying he "did not lie or make a false statement," and he was "looking forward to a jury trial."