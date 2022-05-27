Driver dies after crashing into bus in Tacoma

The bus driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. There were a few passengers on the bus, but none of them were hurt.

There were some passengers on the bus, but none of them were hurt, according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD).

A call reporting the accident came in at 8:47 p.m., according to TPD.

The driver of an SUV was heading southbound on McKinley Way while a bus was headed northbound. Police believe the SUV crossed the center line and collided head-on with the bus.

The adult man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the SUV.

