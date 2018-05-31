Less than 24 hours after Maroon 5 took the stage at the Tacoma Dome, crews began their first day of demolition.
On Thursday, the Tacoma Dome tweeted a photo of crews removing half of the Dome's indoor seating.
Half of the seating inside the Dome will stay put for graduations hosted inside the venue over the coming weeks.
"Shortly after the last graduation about the third week of June the Dome will be closed for the summer and a number of projects will take place," Kim Bedier, Director of Tacoma Venue and Events, said last month.
Key improvements to the venue include:
- State of the art retractable seating
- Eliminating the portable seating in exterior parking lots
- Upgrading and adding additional restrooms
- Modifying loading docks
- Renovations to backstage offices and dressing rooms
WATCH: Tacoma Dome prepares for renovations
Overall, the renovations to the Tacoma Dome are expected to "increase the number of events and overall attendance" once the arena reopens.
Justin Timberlake is set to perform back-to-back shows at the Tacoma Dome in early November.