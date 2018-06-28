The City of Tacoma posted a notice ordering demonstrators to remove their tents currently pitched outside the Northwest Detention Center.

Campers began protesting outside of the facility over the weekend, standing in solidarity with immigrant prisoners.

Tacoma issued a 24-hour removal notice Wednesday evening, telling those waiting to remove all structures blocking public right-of-ways by 6 p.m. Thursday.

24-hour removal notice.

Police said more than 100 people rallied outside the detention center Tuesday night. During confrontations with police, ten protesters were arrested.

For some time, 30 protesters blocked the roadway leading to the facility. Police ordered them to leave.

