A craving for a corn dog left a Tacoma man with a full stomach and an extra $500,000 in his wallet.

The man won the money from a "$25,000,000 Extravaganza" Scratch ticket he purchased after stopping at Ernie's Fuel Stop in Federal Way for lunch, according to a spokesperson for Washington's Lottery.

The winner says he plays for fun from time-to-time, but $500,000 is the biggest prize he's ever won.

“When I first realized I won, I thought, ‘Wow, this is the best lunch break ever,’” shared the winner. “I had to call my girlfriend to share the news, even though she didn’t believe me at first, so I had to take a picture and sent it to her”.

He plans to spend the winnings on a family vacation, paying off his car, adding to his retirement and giving some to his kids.

