TACOMA, Wash. — Jon Norquist found great inspiration from a mistake – his leaky coffee maker ended up providing some pretty unique art. The Tacoma man now runs Coffee on Canvas. It started as a side hustle and has become a great business venture. Norquist has commissioned pieces for the Seattle Seahawks, Folgers Coffee, Dunkin Donuts, Godiva Chocolate, and many more.

With all of the growth, Norquist decided to use his creative platform for good. He recently started a program called Art 2 End Homelessness. The program stems from years of volunteering at a homeless shelter in Tacoma and tutoring kids of homeless families. Norquist said he saw resilience in kids and is now hoping to use his art to raise money for family shelters across the nation.

Was there a time you failed but triumphed in the end?

"Maybe not what you are looking for, but I have found that my artwork is very symbolic of my life – finding and making something beautiful out of a mess. Sparing some of the nitty-gritty details - early on in my life, in my marriage, and with my family, I made some very destructive decisions--hurting everyone around me. My wife chose to look past those pretty grievous faults, forgive me unconditionally, and show me the grace I needed to truly change. I’m forever in her debt for her selfless love. I cannot help but be reminded of that every time I turn a mess of coffee spills into something beautiful."

Do you think what you’re doing is innovative?

"Yes! I’m the only person in the world that I know of that turns the pattern of spilled coffee into art. The artistic inspiration came from my cheap $25 coffee pot that just wouldn’t stop spilling. I turned that frustration into business after finding inspiration in a spill one day. I started with taped paper on all my countertops, collecting my morning spills for months on end, and quickly upgraded to canvas giving birth to the Coffee on Canvas project."

Where is the best place to go for inspiration around here?

"I moved my entire family up here to run in the mountains (I kid you not). We previously lived in Texas, stationed there with the military, and always wanted to get up here to run. I find most of my inspiration in the mountains, on the beaches, and on any trail. I also find a huge amount of inspiration in my faith and the love and grace of my wife. She’s way too supportive."

What are the groups you turn to for guidance?

"I am a graduate of The United States Military Academy (West Point). I leverage a lot of support from West Point grads, both in the non-profit field and those that own their own for-profit businesses to help with some of my business decision making, goal setting, problem solving, etc. The West Point Grad network also provides an incredibly far reaching and diverse network to grow my business."

You can check out Coffee on Canvas here:

www.coffeeoncanvas.com

Instagram: @coffee.on.canvas

Facebook: Coffee on Canvas