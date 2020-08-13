x
One killed in Tacoma drive-by, multiple shooters reportedly involved

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man dead. 

Police responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot at the Department of Licensing on Yakima Avenue just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

There were multiple shooters involved and several vehicles were seen leaving the area, police said.

Police found the shooting victim a few minutes later, inside a black SUV at 54th Street and S. J Street. 

Nearby neighbors called 911 and tried to save the man's life while waiting for police to arrive. 

The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

It's unknown what led up to the shooting. It's also not known at this time whether police have identified a suspect or person of interest. 

Tacoma detectives and crime scene technicians are continuing to investigate both scenes. 