One killed in Tacoma drive-by, multiple shooters reportedly involved

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man dead.
Police responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot at the Department of Licensing on Yakima Avenue just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
There were multiple shooters involved and several vehicles were seen leaving the area, police said.
Police found the shooting victim a few minutes later, inside a black SUV at 54th Street and S. J Street.
Nearby neighbors called 911 and tried to save the man's life while waiting for police to arrive.
The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
It's unknown what led up to the shooting. It's also not known at this time whether police have identified a suspect or person of interest.
Tacoma detectives and crime scene technicians are continuing to investigate both scenes.