A vehicle exploded outside a Federal Way home Tuesday afternoon. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

South King Fire and Rescue responded to 29800 4th Ave. SW. Photos from the scene show an SUV that exploded in the driveway of a neighborhood, with debris scattered around the vehicle. The windows of an SUV parked in the adjacent driveway were also blown out.

A reported explosion ripped apart an SUV in a Federal Way driveway. (Photo: South King Fire)

Federal Way Police are leading the investigation. No word yet on a cause for the explosion.

SKFR Units responded to a reported explosion near 29800 4th SW. We found a SUV that had obviously had an explosion. No reports of injury and we are supporting FWPD at this point. The incident is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/cyg2d356NA— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) June 6, 2018

