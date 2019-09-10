SEATTLE — Dan and Emily were not expecting to have a white landscape and snow-covered peaks for their wedding backdrop, but they were very pleasantly surprised.
The couple from Ballard eloped to the North Cascades mountains for their wedding on September 30, 2019.
Dan and Emily, with their dog by their side, hiked about eight miles to get to the perfect spot.
They were expecting to find beautiful fall foliage, but instead discovered a winter wonderland!
Luckily, being outdoors in the cold is nothing strange to them. They've done Everest basecamp and glacier hiking in Iceland, so a little bit of snow was no biggy.
You may remember the last weekend of September this year was the first snowfall of the season in Washington.
Needless to say, it made an already incredible scenery even more magical for their wedding day.
Dan and Emily's stunning photos were captured by Gabi and Brandon of The Foxes Photography. They specialize in elopements, taking breathtaking photos in incredible settings across all sorts of landscapes.
