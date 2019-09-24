SHORELINE, Wash. — Copper wire thieves are targeting public sports fields. At least four public athletic fields north of Seattle have had copper wire stolen since August 17.

On Friday night, two Edmonds School District football teams had their game rescheduled after the learning half the lights at the Edmonds District Stadium had copper wire stolen.

The district said copper wire was also stolen from the softball fields.

In addition to Edmonds, Shoreline Park soccer fields and Shorewood High School in Shoreline had copper wire stolen from stadium lights. The Shoreline School District said it learned the wire was stolen from the Shorewood High School football practice field on August 17 and the repair cost $11,000.

RELATED: Thieves steal copper wiring from light poles at Edmonds School District Stadium

“It’s a dangerous job. You’re operating around a really high voltage electricity and people have died trying to steal copper wire,” said King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

On top of the danger of stealing the wire, it's not a large profit. Right now, copper wire is selling for $2 to $2.40 per pound. Still, Abbott said copper wire theft is common and stadium lights are often a target.

“The people that are affected in this are the kids. They’re trying to play sports and that’s who the focus needs to be on,” said Abbott.

RELATED: Copper thief's advice: 'Get a real job'