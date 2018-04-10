A group gathered at Seattle's Cal Anderson Park Wednesday in opposition of Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination.

The event was called the 'Stop Kavanaugh Vigil,' and was described as a chance to offer support for victims of sexual violence. There was no formal program. Instead, the group passed around a microphone with organizers encouraging people to share.

“Anybody who wants to step up and share a story, it can be anything that moves you at this moment,” one organizer told the group.

The event was held as senators in Washington D.C. are pouring over an FBI investigative report and prepare to vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Several that attended Wednesday's event shared stories about sexual assault, others said they were there to support friends and loved ones who had been victimized.

"We have to report everything all the time because they use shame to keep us down but that's only true if we feel ashamed and we don't have to," one woman told the crowd.

The group also expressed frustration about how President Trump recently treated Kavanaugh's accuser.

“I was so shocked at the way our president mocked Christine Blasey Ford for a few gaps in memory,” another person told the group.

At the same time, Washington Republican party leaders say there is support for Judge Kavanaugh and they believe the FBI investigation should give people more confidence in the situation.

“I think we have to move forward with the facts. We want to follow our hearts but your head has to come with it, too,” Executive Director Kaitlin Vintertun said. “We have to have some tangible proof before we essentially convict someone."

Whatever the decision, it won't make everyone happy and now both sides are looking closely at the next step.

"Something like this is hard on all sides: it's hard on Dr. Ford's family and it's hard on Judge Kavanaugh's family and I think that everyone does want there to be peace at the end of this,” Vintertun said.

