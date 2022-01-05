Snowplow kills pedestrian on SR 9 in Whatcom County

The fatal crash comes amid continued snowfall across the region, especially in northern areas of Puget Sound.

DEMING, Wash. — A Whatcom County Public Works snowplow hit and killed a pedestrian Tuesday night on State Route 9 just south of Deming, located east of Bellingham.

The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes. It remains unclear if the pedestrian was in the roadway or on the shoulder, but Washington State Patrol (WSP) said they were wearing dark clothing.

The driver, who stopped immediately and provided aid to the pedestrian, told WSP that he didn’t see the pedestrian until they were about 8 feet in front of the plow.

The pedestrian died on scene.

The area where the crash happened was described by WSP as very rural with no crosswalks nearby. No word was given on why the victim was walking along such a rural part of SR 9.

SR 9 was closed until about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday while troopers investigated.

Whatcom County Public Works Director Jon Hutchings shared condolences Wednesday.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time,” Hutchings said in a statement.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The crash comes as the region continues to crawl out of an arctic snowstorm that dropped temperatures well below freezing and dumped heaps of snow all the way down to sea level.