Snow flurries were seen throughout western Washington Friday morning as snow levels dropped.

Little to no accumulation is expected.

Meteorologist Rich Marriott says flurries were seen in "quite a few places."

"Not looking for any significant accumulations below 500 feet," he said.

Marriott predicts snow levels will fluctuate between 500 and 1,000 feet Friday. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 30s. Road temperatures won't be cool enough to collect much snow.

Snow levels are expected to drop back to 500 feet by Friday evening.

By Saturday morning, no lowland areas are forecasted to get more than 1 inch of snow.

Snow levels will remain low through the weekend, but most areas shouldn't see more than flurries.