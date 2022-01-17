Seattle family continues recovery after home collapsed

Didi and James Fritts say their survival, and that of their dog Sammy, was nothing short of a miracle. Now, they want to say thank you everyone who shared support.

SEATTLE — More than a week after a landslide caused the first floor of their home to collapse and days after their 3-year-old dog Sammy was rescued from the wreckage, Didi and James Fritts shared a message of thanks for firefighters, neighbors and the community - and news about their dog's recovery.

"She is incredibly resilient," Didi Fritts said. "She was really tired when we got her home. She's on a strict re-feeding diet and she's behaving great with that. She's not happy about it, but she's doing great. She is just loving all of us and giving lots of love and she's doing incredible."

Didi and James were inside the home with 3-year-old twin labs Sammy and Lili when it happened. They knew that Lili had not survived, and thought Sammy hadn't either. But they called Harry Oakes of International K-9 Rescue just in case and he suggested drilling holes in the floorboards and using a stethoscope to listen.

For days they heard nothing. They made their peace with it.

Then, James did hear something.

"We couldn't get Lilly out. So every day I'd go back and I'd make my peace to Lilly, talk to her," James said. "And I started talking to Lilly and I heard a whimper. I heard a very faint whimper and I said 'Sammy? Sammy...' I called Didi and said Sammy is alive.

"Didi jumped into action and called the fire department and Rescue 2, 1 and 4 departments came as well as search and rescue. And I want to say think you to Smokey's crews."

Fritts said the search and rescue team crawled around underneath the house. James and their neighbor Remy Olivier also went inside to help.

"These dogs are my friends - my dog's best friends - these people are my friends," Olivier said. "This dog's life is worth so much, just as much as mine, or theirs, or ... anyone's."

Fritts said after hours of work, they were getting close to giving up but he got on his knees and prayed to God she'd be alive and not badly hurt. He told firefighters he was sure he had heard something.

Meanwhile, Didi had called her veterinarian and a team from VCA Magnolia, and they came on scene and waited, ready to help Sammy if she was found.

"We're so thankful for everybody, everybody involved," Didi Fritts said. "They risked their lives. Remy risked his life. James risked his life. All the rescue teams risked their lives by doing this and we're so grateful."

They eventually saved Sammy. Crews were also able to remove Lili so the family could say a formal goodbye. They spent some time laying with Lili and Sammy so Sammy would understand and could say farewell to her sister.

There were many moments of pain, but also those of thankfulness for the people who showed them love and kindness through a difficult time.

Along with sharing a message of gratitude, Didi and James hope their story will inspire hope.