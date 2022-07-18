Seattle waterfront project hits another milestone

More lanes of Alaskan Way are shifting from the current configuration to the new one overnight Monday.

SEATTLE — Alaskan Way along the Seattle waterfront is shifting as five more blocks of travel lanes move onto the re-built street.

The overnight adjustments on Monday allow the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) to open two lanes in each direction south of Union Street, one lane in each direction north of Union Street, along with parking and loading areas.

The improvements will allow crews to shift attention west to the park promenade and protected bike lanes, according to SDOT.

Crews working on the waterfront program have been building a new Alaskan Way east of the current road since late 2019. The work on the waterfront followed the demolition of the Alaskan Way Viaduct, which was torn down over the course of 10 months in 2019.

SDOT has opened new travel lanes in phases as sections of the new Alaskan Way are completed.

Next year, SDOT plans to open an elevated road north of Union Street and complete the shift over to the new Alaskan Way, which will be in the footprint of the former viaduct.