Seattle Target closures to lay off 90 employees

Target said the University Way and Ballard stores will be shuttered on Oct. 21. According to Target, 22 stores will remain open in the Seattle area.

SEATTLE — Layoffs are coming after Target announced Tuesday it will close two Seattle area stores in October because theft and organized retail crime are making the locations unsafe for workers and shoppers.

About 4,000 people are employed at the various Target locations throughout Seattle. According to Washington state's Employment Security Department, 90 employees in Seattle will be laid off beginning Dec. 30.

The store closures are part of nine Target closures across four states, the company said in its release.

Target described the decision as “difficult."

“We know that our stores serve an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all," Target said in a statement.

The University District Partnership released a statement about the closure that read, in part:

"Target’s departure will be a loss for the U District and points to a much larger issue facing our city. Theft and organized retail crime continue to thrive, unchecked in Seattle–facilitated by loosely regulated online marketplaces and fueled by the insatiable demand of the current fentanyl crisis. Our local leaders must continue to act with great urgency to stem the impacts of this ecosystem on our city."