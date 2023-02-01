Longtime Seattle radio host Dori Monson dies at 61

Monson leaves behind a wife and three adult daughters. He was 61 years old.

SEATTLE — Longtime conservative Seattle radio host Dori Monson has died.

KIRO Newsradio announced that Monson died at a Seattle hospital Saturday.

Back in 2011, KING 5 talked to Monson about his radio career.

"It's fun," Monson said. "I can't imagine a more enjoyable way or rewarding way to make a living."

Monson was the popular mid-day host on KIRO-FM. Seattle-born and raised, Monson also coached basketball at Shorecrest High School.

Monson led Shorecrest to the school's only girl's basketball state title in 2016.

This is what Monson told us back in 2011.

"About 20 years ago, there were three things that I wanted to be: Husband and father, talk show host and a basketball coach," Monson said. "So the fact that I'm able to do all of those things at the same time. How lucky can anybody possibly get?"