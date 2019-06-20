As school ends for the year, children under the age of 18 can get free lunch and snacks at the Seattle Public Library throughout the summer.

The meal program will be offered at the Broadview, Delridge, Columbia, High Point, NewHolly, Northgate, and Rainier Beach branches.

All kids are welcome and do not need to provide a proof of income, address, or citizenship.

In Washington, 43% of students receive free or reduced lunch, according to the state's statistics.

The schedule is as follows:

- The Broadview and Columbia branches will offer lunch between 1-2 p.m. Monday through Friday from July 1 through August 30.

- The Delridge brach will offer lunch between 1-2 p.m. Monday through Friday from July 1 through August 29.

- The High Point branch will offer lunch between 3-4 p.m. Monday through Friday from July 1 through August 30.

- The NewHolly branch will offer lunch between 3-4 p.m. Monday through Friday from July 1 through August 29.

- The Northgate branch will offer lunch between 4-5 p.m. Monday through Friday from July 1 through August 30.

- The Rainier Beach branch will offer lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday from July 1 through August 30.

Lunches will not be available on July 4.

The Seattle Public Library offers this meal program along with the United Way of King County and the city of Seattle. The Kid Cafe meals are selected to appeal to picky kids and meet their special nutritional guidelines.

For those outside of Seattle, you can find a location near you offering free summer meals for children by clicking here.