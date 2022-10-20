Seattle on-street parking rate changes take effect Monday

The Seattle Department of Transportation said rates were staying the same or decreasing at around two-thirds of the parking locations and times in the city.

SEATTLE — New on-street parking rates went into effect at several locations across Seattle on Monday.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said 36 rates changed Monday out of a total of 90 locations and times.

Parking rates stayed the same or decreased at around two-thirds of the locations and times, according to the city.

The SDOT said rates decreased at six locations that are not as full as they were in early summer, based on parking data collected and analyzed in August and September. Thirty rates around the city increased Monday where parking capacity was full or nearly full.

The most common on-street parking rate remains 50 cents an hour, which is primarily during the morning hours. The SDOT said most of the rate increases are in the afternoon and evenings.

Most of the rate increases were between 50 cents and $1 an hour. As of Monday, the most expensive per-hour on-street parking rates were during the afternoon in Belltown – South, Denny Triangle – North and Fremont at $4 an hour. Parking in the Denny Triangle – South area will cost $5 an hour in the afternoon, according to the SDOT.

The department said the seasonal adjustment is to help ensure enough on-street parking is available and is based “on the latest real-world parking usage data and seasonal trends.” The SDOT said the goal is to have one or two open parking spaces on each block.

Monday’s adjustment is the final rate change of the year. The next parking rate change is expected to be early next spring.