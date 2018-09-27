A longtime Seattle food bank has found a new home after receiving an eviction notice earlier this year.

Northwest Harvest announced Wednesday it will move to Seattle’s SODO neighborhood next spring after 35 years at its First Hill location.

The food bank received a 12-month notice to vacate in February after the building’s owner, Trinity Parish church decided to convert the space into a 30-story tower.

Northwest Harvest’s new location at Fourth Avenue South and Holgate Street will be built like a market, rather than a traditional food bank to let customers select a wide variety of foods, according to Northwest Harvest.

The food bank must be out of its current space by February 28, 2019, and it plans to open in SODO by mid-spring 2019. Northwest Harvest said it is exploring options to minimize service disruption in between.

Northwest Harvest, which is the largest food bank in Washington, says it serves up to 5,000 people each week.

