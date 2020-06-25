Fire prompts order to close windows, doors in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

All residents and businesses near a fire in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District are asked to close their windows and doors to prevent smoke inhalation.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm fire in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District Thursday morning.

Seattle Fire received multiple reports of the fire around 4:30 a.m. at the Eng Suey Family Plaza, located at 815 South Weller Street. All residents and businesses near the area were asked to close their windows and doors to prevent smoke inhalation.

The Eng Suey Family Plaza houses several businesses, including a bakery, a chiropractor office, and a travel agency.

The bakery was one aspect that created challenges for fire crews, because flour is highly combustible, and the fire quickly spread, according to Seattle Fire spokesperson David Cuerpo

"We had well involved flames coming out of second and third floor," Cuerpo said.

Black smoke from the fire could be seen from Capitol Hill and around the Seattle area.

Cuerpo said once fire crews got inside the building they saw the second floor was about to collapse so they pulled everyone outside and switched to defensive mode.

Once crews got the fire under control, they began conducting a sweep of the building to check if anyone was inside during the fire.

No injuries were reported so far.

There were no witness reports as to what caused the fire, according to Cuerpo. Once the scene is safe, the fire marshal will begin its investigation.

Seattle Fire has responded to a string of fires in South Seattle since Monday.

There have been at least eight fires in South Seattle and the Central District that were set to debris or in dumpsters. Three of those fires were set at or close to construction sites.

Cuerpo said it's not clear yet if the Chinatown-International District fire was intentionally set, but given the circumstances it's "under high suspicion."