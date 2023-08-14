Encampment fire causes major smoke plume to rise above downtown Seattle

The smoke plume could be seen from Alki Beach before Seattle firefighters knocked down the flames.

SEATTLE — An encampment fire caused a massive plume of smoke to rise above downtown Seattle Monday afternoon.

The fire sparked in an encampment at Mercer Street near Fairview, close to an Interstate 5 onramp. Eastbound lanes of Mercer Street are blocked while firefighters work to knock down the fire.

The fire is currently under control, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

There were no injuries reported and firefighters did not find anyone in the encampment.

The smoke could be seen from across the water on Alki Beach.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.