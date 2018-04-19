'We are just devastated': Seattleites react to assassination of former Japanese prime minister

Japan's longest-serving prime minister made a brief stop in West Seattle in 2018.

SEATTLE — The news out of Japan is sending shockwaves around the world, including in West Seattle.

Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, was shot and killed during a campaign event in the City of Nara.

"It broke my heart when I heard that he was assassinated," said Gerry Kingen.

Abe, 67, was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was later pronounced dead despite emergency treatment that included massive blood transfusions, hospital officials said.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack that shocked many in Japan, which is one of the world’s safest nations and has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

The reaction to Abe's death was an emotional one for both Gerry and Kathy Kingen. The couple had the opportunity to meet the then-prime minister and his wife, Akie Abe, in 2018.

"We are just devastated, but we are so honored to have played a part in the memories that they have together here in Seattle," said Kathy Kingen.

She's referring to April 19, 2018.

"We received a call from the Japanese consulate here in Seattle. They informed us that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was coming to Seattle," she explained.

There was a request for Shinzo and Akie Abe to have lunch at the Kingen's restaurant, Salty's on Alki.

"It was huge. We were very flattered, very honored," said Gerry.

When the motorcade arrived at the restaurant, they were among the first to greet the couple.

"There we got to speak with Prime Minister Abe and get to know him," said Kathy. "Then his wife, Akie, and I spent a lot of time off to the side."

"She and my wife bonded instantly," Gerry added.

Former KING 5 Anchor Lori Matsukawa first met Shinzo Abe back in 2016. She reacted to the news of the assassination on Friday.

"This was a huge shock for me. I do know that Shinzo Abe had his detractors, but, as far as we civilians on the ground, he very much promoted this people-to-people relationship idea," said Matsukawa.

As a memorial grows in Japan, Gerry and Kathy Kingen are holding on to the memories made in West Seattle, including the thank you letter Akie Abe sent Kathy after the Seattle visit.

"My heart breaks for her now," said Kathy.

Karen Yoshitomi, the executive director of the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington, issued the following statement:

"The Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington was shocked and dismayed by the news of the assassination of former Prime Minister Abe yesterday. Japan has an exceptionally low crime rate and gun violence is almost unheard of, and yet an incident such as this is a warning that there is much work to do with regard to social justice and human relations."

Hisao Inagaki the consul general of Japan in Seattle, called the shooting a "cowardly act of barbarism," in a prepared statement.