Professional Pickleball Association Seattle Open begins Thursday

The Pickleball Open is returning to the state where the sport began nearly 60 years ago.

SEATTLE — The world's top pickleball players are in Seattle gearing up for the Professional Pickleball Association Seattle Open, which begins Thursday.

The tournament features a schedule of 25 events, including men's and women's singles, men and women's doubles, mixed doubles and championship rounds on Sunday.

Anna Leigh Waters is the top female player in the world at just 16 years old. She said she's looking forward to playing in the state where the sport began.

"I was just super excited to come here because of pickleball being invented in Bainbridge Island," Waters said. "I was hoping I would get to go over and see the first court ever, but it didn't happen this trip. But I'm definitely coming back to go see that court."

The event begins on Thursday at the Lower Woodland Tennis Courts at Woodland Park. Tickets start at $25. Click here for ticketing information.

Pickleball was designated as the official sport of Washington State in 2022. It's now played by 8.9 million players of all ages across the U.S., according to the tour.

The tour features the top touring pros in the sport and offers the largest payout in professional pickleball at $5.5 million.

Event policies:

Bags, snacks and water are allowed at the event, but meals and beverages aside from water are not since they will be sold onsite during the tournament.