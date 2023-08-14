Private airline flying donations from Washington to Maui

Roam Maui has already sent two planes worth of supplies to the island, with another shipment slated for Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — A Seattle-based airline that flies to Maui regularly is sending supplies and donations to the island. Officials with the company sent a plane to Maui on Monday and last Thursday, taking off from Boeing Field with items to help wildfire victims.

"Going into emergency relief mode, we can help our ohana on this island that we love so much," said Dianna Leppa, who works at Roam Maui. The company flies select Maui homeowners to and from Maui and Seattle on a weekly basis.

After seeing the wildfires that devastated the island, Leppa wanted to help. So, she posted on her Facebook last Wednesday asking for donations, and the community answered her call, dropping off hundreds of essential items on her porch.

"I'm so blessed to have these people in my life that without missing a beat that would come together and just help like this, I felt proud," said Leppa.



She's also proud of her company, which is transporting these donations on its Boeing 737 passenger planes.

“Blessed to have a company that has jets at our disposal, so we have empty cargo space, some empty cargo space that we have been able to load some donations on," said Leppa.

She said she couldn't have done this without her friend and Roam Maui colleague Lisa, who lives on Maui. Lisa will pick up the donations and drop them off at various shelters and food banks on the island.

"I offered of course to go and help her, she said they're trying not to get any volunteers over," said Leppa. "They really are just inundated with people. They're trying to get visitors to leave, so they can use the hotels for shelters."

Nevertheless, that won't stop Leppa from doing what she can from afar.

"Hearts and prayers go out to the community and the people and we're going to rebuild,” said Leppa. “And help, Maui Strong."