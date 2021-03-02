Rise in remote work prompts Nordstrom to vacate downtown Seattle office space

Nordstrom says it won't extend the lease at its office space on 7th Avenue, and will instead focus on its other two corporate offices in downtown Seattle.

SEATTLE — Nordstrom announced Wednesday it will not extend the lease at one of its office spaces in downtown Seattle, saying the pandemic has made them rethink how to manage a remote corporate workforce.

In a statement, the Seattle-based retail company said, "While health and safety are at the forefront of our planning, we’re also considering the personal preferences of our employees and the needs of our business. While we will not be a fully remote headquarters, it’s clear remote work can and should continue to play a part in how we operate. We need to evolve our physical workspaces to allow for this new dynamic, and that includes ensuring we have the right mix of office space to meet our needs."

The company plans to leave behind its office space at 1700 7th Avenue in Seattle and utilize the 700,000 square feet of office space at its two other corporate buildings in the downtown retail core, according to the statement.

Nordstrom said it will continue to serve customers at its two downtown locations, including the flagship store on Pine Street.

KING 5 interviewed Jamie Nordstrom, the president of Nordstrom stores in December, who said the company has not been immune to the struggles of COVID-19.

"We’ve learned a lot this year,” said Jamie Nordstrom, who is part of the family that still runs the now 120-year-old company.

Nordstrom has more than 350 locations across the country. In May of last year, 16 of the stores closed permanently.

Nordstrom told KING 5 that while many customers avoid in person shopping these days due to the pandemic, the company's focus has turned to how the company can still provide the best experience for customers.

"Since we’ve reopened our salespeople have been really focused on servicing customers even when they don’t come into the store," said Nordstrom during the December interview. "So that could be over the phone, via text, via Instagram and we're taking care of our customers in new ways that again create new opportunities for us."

While 2020 was a challenging year for cities across the country, including Seattle, the company said in its statement Wednesday that, "we're committed to helping Seattle recover from the impacts of the pandemic and we remain optimistic about the future of the city."