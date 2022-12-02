'Nobody wants war': Ukrainian western Washington residents advocate for peace

Ukrainians living in western Washington organized a run and informational event Saturday to spread awareness about what's going on at the Ukraine-Russia border.

SEATTLE — Ukrainian residents in western Washington are pleading for peace and support from Western allies as tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain high.

Russia has amassed over 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, although the Russian president claims he has no intention to invade the country. The U.S. has threatened "swift and severe costs" if Russia decides to invade.

Organizers put together a run and information event in Seattle's Green Lake Park on Saturday to help spread awareness and advocate for a peaceful solution.

"It's very important to know we are together because nobody wants war," said Olena Bidovananets, a Ukrainian student at the University of Washington studying global health.

Bidovananets said she often worries about her family and friends back home.

"My first feeling was I leave everything and go be with them, but at the same time, there are a lot of things I can do right here," she said.

She was inspired to organize the event in order to help Americans learn more about her home country.

"When I listen to some radio stations and some videos, every time and it's a sign everybody knows about my country, everybody cares," Bidovananets said.

Evgeni Sokurenko has lived in Washington for more than 30 years. His parents and other family members are still in Ukraine. He said support from democratic countries could make a big difference.