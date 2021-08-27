More Americans quit their jobs amid unprecedented employee shortages

In June alone, 3.9 million Americans quit their jobs to pursue something new. The phenomenon is being called "The Great Resignation."

Alisa Cohen is a partner at the firm Close Cohen Career Consulting and said the unprecedented job market is making people question their careers and offering them more choices.

"So people are saying, 'hey, do I really need to commute five days a week? Do I really need to live in a certain location, can I be closer to my family or live somewhere more affordable?'" said Cohen, who has seen an increase in clients looking to change not just their job but also their careers.

It seems almost counterintuitive for someone to leave their job in a time of uncertainty, but for Seattle-native Kelly Le, it was the flexibility to work from home and pay increase that were key factors in her decision.

After four years in New York for college, Le landed her dream job working in media and didn't have plans to move back to Seattle until later in life when she settled down.

But when the pandemic hit, she says her priorities shifted.

"Family, flexibility and quality of life was something I found to be a lot more important instead of hustling and grinding and having that rat race," said Le.

That flexibility allowed her the time to take real estate classes in hopes of someday pursuing that career as a side job.

"I don't think I could have done that going into an office every day," said Le.

Le can work from anywhere as long as she reaches a certain number of hours worked and she stays efficient and productive.

"I love to travel, so you can still have your laptop and be in San Francisco, San Diego or Miami, and I love that," said Le adding, "I also had a slight pay increase so that made my decision easier."

For people looking to change their jobs in favor of flexibility, Cohen advises to first look at your current job.