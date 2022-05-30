On Memorial Day, Washington residents honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice

People visited Evergreen Washelli's Veterans Memorial Cemetery to walk the rows of tombstones naming military heroes who never came home.

SEATTLE — More than 100 people attended Evergreen Washelli's Veterans Memorial Cemetery 96th annual Memorial Day event.

People came out to remember military members who died in the line of duty.

"It's a profound sadness at all of the deaths that this represents. But there's also a profound feeling of thankfulness for those willing to step forward when their country said we need you," said Bill MacCully vice chair of the Veterans Memorial Board.

Ray Weever, Bill McCain, Lewis Albanese and John Cheha were all classmates in the 1960s. When they get together, it's like no time has passed. They always come to Evergreen Washelli's Memorial Day event.

It's the one time a year these longtime friends get to reunite.

Lewis Albanese died in 1966 while serving in the Vietnam War.

"I'm so proud of Louie. He was a good friend. So we come out here to pay our respects," said Cheha.

Louie was an Italian immigrant who landed in this circle of friends in high school. He's isn't just their hero. Albanese received the highest military award there is in the United States.

His gravesite is roped off to recognize the honor.

"I think of all the things I've done in my life. I have a granddaughter. He couldn't do that," said McCain, grateful for his bravery.

People of all ages came to the cemetery to place flags on the hundreds of tombstones that fill the hillside; Remembering the sacrifice so many men and women have made.

"To find ways to remind people that we are free because of the brave," said MacCully.

'Keep their stories alive'

The Museum of Flight's Memorial Day Ceremony included the Boeing Band and a screening of "To What Remains," a documentary about Project Recover.

The documentary tells the story of a team dedicating their lives to scouring the ocean to recover and repatriate the remains of more than 80,000 Americans missing in action since World War II.

“It’s important to remember them and keep their stories alive and acknowledge the sacrifice they’ve made on our behalf and acknowledge the freedoms that we live with every single day because of what they did for us," said Project Rover President and CEO Derek Abbey.

Daniel Harrington, who served in the U.S. Army between 1971-1980, is grateful for the project's work, he said, especially because he has friends he served with who are still missing.