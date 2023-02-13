Lower Queen Anne businesses fight back against possible demolition for Light Rail project

Small businesses on Mercer Street are at risk of being displaced as Sound Transit looks for ways to construct a light rail station in lower Queen Anne.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — A classic indie book store and a beloved minority-owned coffee shop are among the businesses fighting for their survival in the lower Queen Anne neighborhood as Sound Transit considers the possibility of demolishing their portion of Mercer Street.

You'll see it on the flyers they posted up around the neighborhood: Sound Transit is collecting the community's feedback as they make plans to build a light rail station at Seattle Center. But to do that, they'll need to stage their construction equipment somewhere.

That is why business owners on Mercer Street tell KING 5 that Sound Transit is now considering demolishing buildings on a two-block portion of their street between Warren Avenue North and Queen Anne Avenue North.

Jessica Hurst, owner of Mercer Street Books said she has been slipping an extra piece of paper into customers' book purchases asking for their help in fighting back against the plan.

"I'm handing them out and telling them exactly, exactly what this means," said Hurst.

She found out Thursday that the bookstore-- historically women-owned for more than 40 years-- is at risk of being displaced for the construction project's equipment staging.

"They want to park their bulldozers here I guess while they build the light rail station," said Hurst. "They would offer to help us move, but as far as I can tell, there isn't anywhere to move to, and especially not in the neighborhood."

Under this option, Sound Transit would displace 24 businesses and 15 residences on Mercer. There are two other options on Republican Street that would not displace businesses along Mercer, according to Rachelle Cunningham, Public Information Officer at Sound Transit.

"The Seattle Center station under Mercer Street is one of several alternatives the Sound Transit Board will consider in identifying the preferred alternative for the Ballard Link Extension," said Cunningham. "Sound Transit has been gathering community feedback throughout the further study period through workshops, open houses and community briefings and meetings."

Community feedback can be shared through their online survey, which closes on Friday, Feb. 17.

"I hope to have a Light Rail stop here, but not at the cost of the entire neighborhood. Not at the cost of losing the things that you might come here to see," Hurst said.

Just down the street: a similar plea, but for the customers at Caffe Zingaro. A chalkboard inside the coffee shop reads, "Save Our Cafe!"

KING 5 spoke with owner James Ly.

"Just seeing the expression of the other business owners, just come to me, I'm trying to calm them down, cause they're all scared. It's hard it's our livelihood. It's everything," said Ly.

The coffee shop's owner said he is scared that what he has built over the last 17 years will be taken away from him and the community he serves.

"Even trying to calm down the customers and friends that come in here, and seeing their emotion that comes out of it, ya know, it makes me believe I have done something right for the community here. I just don't want to lose it," said Ly.

Compared to their realigned financial plan, Sound Transit said the Mercer option would cost an additional $210 million, but also said that noise and vibration effects to Seattle Opera, KING FM, and McCaw Hall can be mitigated.

Sound Transit previously said they intend to work with communities along the project corridor to help inform early station design.