Hispanic Heritage Month: Seattle-area dance group Joyas Mestizas performing Mexican Folklórico

The youth group is open to all with the opportunity to connect all dancers to Mexican culture and the Spanish language. Joyas Mestizas has several upcoming shows.

SEATTLE — To start Hispanic Heritage Month - KING 5 welcomed a live performance by Joyas Mestizas - the Seattle area's first Mexican Folklórico Youth Group.

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 to highlight multiple Spanish-speaking nations and their culture, food, music, and for some, celebrations of independence.

Sept. 16 is Mexican Independence Day as the nation declared its independence from Spain.

In Seattle, there are several events to celebrate Heritage Month including performances by Joyas Mestizas. The youth dance group will perform at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at the parade in South Park for Fiestas Patrias.

Fiestas Patrias is a free two-day fiesta that commemorates the independence of Latin American countries, many of which celebrate Independence in September. Festivities kick off with a parade at 11 a.m.

The mission of Joyas Mestizas to preserve a connection to Mexican culture in children in the Pacific Northwest through traditional dance, music, and regional costuming.

The group has been performing in front of audiences in Western Washington since 1988. Many Joyas dancers are Hispanic, but the group is open to all.

Joyas Mestizas instructor Luna Garcia said joining the group is a chance for youth to share and explore diverse cultural backgrounds.