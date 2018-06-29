Thursday night, Albert Behar celebrated his eighth 'kidney-versary' with his daughter, Lea Hanan, who gave the life-saving gift.

"I had the blessing in my life of being able to give my dad a kidney," said Hanan.

Hanan has honored her dad every year on this day by surprising him with unique ways to celebrate life.

"Every year she keeps me guessing," said Behar.

One year, they went zip-lining. Another time, she arranged for him to go on a ride-along with Seattle firefighters.

But this year, the day is different.

"We have our cousin, Cindy, who is in great need of a kidney," said Hanan.

Cindy Meyer lives in Vancouver, Washington, but she traveled to Seattle to celebrate Albert's health.

"It is so inspirational to see what Lea and Albert have done. I have a grandson and I want to be able to live and enjoy him like she is able to enjoy her dad. I am hoping for a miracle," said Meyer.

Over 40 potential donors have been tested, but so far no one has been a match. Meyer has started a social media campaign to find a kidney.

"Only one percent of the population would be a match for me," said Meyer.

Meyer says being there for the eighth anniversary of Albert's kidney gives her hope.

This year, Albert's surprise was a boat ride and inner tubing near Seward Park.

"Life is not a given, and to have dad healthy here with me, we value every day," said Hanan.

