Free activities for baseball fans accompany All-Star Week in Seattle

Tourists and locals alike are taking advantage of free events that are accompanying one of the biggest weeks in baseball.

SEATTLE — Tens of thousands of people are visiting Seattle during MLB All-Star Week, and there are countless fun activities happening throughout the city, including in Occidental Square, where a roller rink was set up, complete with music and colored lights.

"It used to be a little emptier,” said Phong Dang who visited Occidental Square on Monday. “But now it's a lot livelier, people coming around, people bringing their kids to the park, so it's awesome!"

He is just one of the hundreds of people that rolled into Occidental Square on Monday to enjoy the free activities put on by the Downtown Seattle Association.

"Offer a whole array of opportunities to enjoy downtown, we got roller skating, beer garden, live music, face painting," said Jennifer Casillas, with the Downtown Seattle Association (DSA).

Officials with DSA said with Seattle in the spotlight, hosting the MLB All-Star game, it will undoubtedly be a home run for the city, bringing in an estimated $50 million of economic impact.

"We all know that coming out of the pandemic has been a slow crawl and we want to show people that downtown is open and it's vibrant and there are things to do," said Casillas.

"I've never been here before, so it's kind of like a bucket list thing," said Ray Madero, who was visiting from Texas.

According to DSA just last month, more than three million people visited downtown, marking the second most since March 2020. DSA is expecting even more tourists in July, with a huge boost in visitors from All-Star Week.

"I'm definitely going to come back, I'm a big sports fan,” said Madero. “I'm not exactly a Seahawks fan but I like coming, I like experiencing the stadium vibes, I just saw T-Mobile Park, it's nice, I can't wait to get in there."

Meanwhile, locals KING spoke with hope this week's fun will lead to bigger things for the city.

"We love it here, and we enjoy it and we love seeing how it's changing for the better," said Dang.

If you didn't come on Monday, that's okay there are free activities happening at Occidental Square through this Saturday.

Mariners Community Corner offers free pregame fun

The Mariners Community Corner was created for All-Star Week in an effort to support local and diverse small businesses in a free and fun atmosphere next to the ballpark.

The space will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Edgar Martinez Drive and First Avenue South. The lot, which is adjacent to T-Mobile Park, offers a collection of food trucks, vendors, music and games in a free pregame setting.

The Mariners said they want to make sure there are opportunities that are accessible to all fans, whether they’re fans of baseball or not.

Food ranges from a Filipino/Hawaiian fusion food truck to a veteran-owned gourmet doughnut bakery. Kids can get their faces painted. The Players Alliance is on hand to educate guests on the organization’s focus on building equitable systems to change the trajectory of diversity throughout baseball.

Former Mariner Mark McLemore and former Mariners All-Star Alvin Davis aka “Mr. Mariner” spent time taking photos with fans at the Mariners Community Corner. Davis said the team wants to be a good neighbor and that comes with hospitality.

“Being out here sharing memories with fans is the least I can do,” Davis said.

Davis played eight seasons for Seattle and won the American League Rookie of the Year Award in 1984. He still ranks among the Mariners’ all-time top-10 leaders in every major offensive category and is a three-time Mariners MVP.

Supporting a diverse collection of local businesses is part of what makes the Mariners Community Corner an inclusive pregame destination.

Davis Vincent is a U.S. Navy veteran, self-taught baker and the culinary mastermind behind the truly unique and inventive flavored doughnuts he offers at Zuri’s. The Lynnwood-based baker said being invited to join the Mariners Community Corner was empowering.

“It means the world for me to be able to come out here,” Vincent said. “I’m usually closed on Mondays and don’t have any exposure so to come out here with the whole world of baseball passing by is special.”

Vincent said it wasn’t about making money but sharing with the community.

“We are out here welcoming neighbors who just want to come and be around the All-Star excitement.”