Female Colonel takes over command of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seattle District

Col. Kathryn Sanborn assumed command of the Army Corps of Engineer's Seattle District on Tuesday. She is the second woman to do so in the district's history.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — For just the second time in its history, a woman Colonel is taking the helm of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seattle District.

"It's a little overwhelming and a very exciting day for sure, I'm really looking forward to the next few years," Col. Kathryn Sanborn said. "Working together as a team to tackle those challenges, so, that's how I describe (the job) when I'm not just bubbling about it being the most amazing job that there is in the Army."

Col. Sanborn assumed the command from Col. Alexander Bullock on Tuesday. She now leads a team of 845 employees responsible for civil works engineering and construction projects in Washington, Idaho and Montana.

"It was an absolute honor to serve the people of the Pacific Northwest and I'll miss it," said Bullock. "For the district, it's a smooth transition from one leader to the next. Col. Kate Sanborn, Dr. Kate Sanborn is a fantastically smart and talented leader."

Sanborn will live in the historic Cavanaugh House at the Ballard Locks, which is home to the district's chief engineer.

The Seattle District provides engineering expertise and water resource stewardship, including control of the Ballard Locks, as well as fulfilling commitments to tribal partners and delivering solutions to engineering challenges for the Upper Columbia Watershed, which runs from Washington to Montana.

The district also plays a role in environmental protection and improvement, including protecting wetlands, ecological restoration, cleaning up hazardous and toxic waste pollution and more.