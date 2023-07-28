Wild new details of I-5 encampment explosion revealed in police report

An encampment with security cameras, a "smoking tent" and guns had a large explosion last week.

SEATTLE — New details have emerged from a large explosion in Seattle near Harborview Medical Center (HMC) last week at a homeless encampment.

According to a police report, Seattle police and fire officials responded to the scene west of the Harborview Medical Center next to Interstate 5 just before 5:30 a.m. on July 21. Officers observed people fleeing from an encampment yelling that there were bombs going off and live ammunition that could explode.

Police were clearing the encampments before secondary explosions and gunfire sounds led them to seal off the perimeter of the encampment to avoid any further injuries. Witnesses later relayed the events that led up to the explosion, including a feud between rival drug suppliers and a designated tent where people exchange money for drugs.

The witness told police that minutes before the explosion, someone saw improvised explosive devices outside the encampment and yelled for everyone inside to flee. A victim later showed up to HMC with second-degree burns to the face, arms and hands and said they got the injuries from the encampment fire.

The fire caused a large amount of debris to accumulate on I-5, requiring Washington State Patrol and other crews to clean up the freeway. A small part of the HMC parking garage also caught on fire, and quite a few employees had to step away from their work to evacuate their cars from the building.

The Washington State Department of Transportation released a statement indicating that it is "supporting emergency action" related to the encampment following the fire.