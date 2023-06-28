Armed suspect surrenders after hostage situation at Gold's Gym in Capitol Hill

Police blocked off the 400 block of Broadway East on Wednesday evening.

SEATTLE — Seattle police responded to a hostage situation in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at a Gold's Gym on the 400 block of Broadway East in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood at around 6:40 p.m.

According to police, a 42-year-old man walked into the nearby QFC with a gun, then walked into the nearby gym and pointed his gun at multiple people. Witnesses say an argument ensued shortly after.

Police say it does appear the suspect knew someone at the gym.

Chris Johnson was working out at the gym when he heard the yelling, then saw the man with a firearm.

"Quite frankly, when I saw the gun, words didn't mean a whole lot," Johnson said. "We've gone beyond hollering and screaming."

Some gym goers were able to run to safety when they saw the gun, but some were in the gym the whole time.

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said the hostage negotiation team was called in.

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

No one was injured and no shots were fired during this situation.

