Byrd Barr Place celebrating 60 years of supporting Seattle's Black community

The organization is also celebrating the renovation of its facilities and the hiring of a new CEO.

SEATTLE — There's no shortage of reasons to celebrate at Byrd Barr Place.

The nonprofit is celebrating 60 years of helping people move from poverty to self-sufficiency in Seattle and building the political strength and economic wealth of the Black community statewide.

The nonprofit was first known as the Central Area Motivation Program (CAMP) but was renamed Cornerstone in 2012 to reflect how the organization supports all people in accessing basic human needs through its programs. In 2018, the organization was renamed once again to honor Roberta Byrd Barr and reaffirm the nonprofit's commitment to the Black Community. Byrd Barr was a civil rights leader, educator, CAMP supporter and journalist.

When Seattle teachers boycotted and demanded desegregation in 1966, Barr took action and headed a Freedom School for African American students at a YMCA. In 1973, Barr became principal of Lincoln High School and became the first woman and first African American to hold that position in the Seattle Public Schools district.

Byrd Barr Place recently completed a $12.8 million renovation of its historic building, allowing the organization to continue expanding its legacy in Seattle's Black community.

The organization has supported more than 5,500 individuals with access to a robust food bank and provided more than 6,600 energy assistance grants to keep the power on for local families.

The nonprofit has a rental assistance program that distributed nearly $2 million to keep families housed. Byrd Barr Place is also leading efforts to support Black homeownership, Black mental health and Black well-being.

A new leader is stepping in to continue the organization's important work in its next chapter. The directors of Byrd Barr Place selected Dr. Angela Griffin to serve as the new CEO. It's familiar territory for her.

"It feels like a homecoming since my first job in Seattle was working with Black families in the Central District Neighborhood," Griffin said. She has more than 25 years of experience advancing racial justice in the social service and education sectors.

Griffin said the funds used to renovate the historic firehouse the nonprofit calls home was well worth the investment to show the community they intend to stay.

"We need people to know that we're going to be here and we're not leaving this community after 60 years," Griffin said.