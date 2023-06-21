Another Amazon Go location shuttered in downtown Seattle

The store at Fifth Avenue and Marion Street closed on June 16.

SEATTLE — Another Amazon Go store closed in downtown Seattle, the company confirmed this week.

The location on Fifth Avenue and Marion Street had its last day of business on June 16.

An Amazon spokesperson sent a statement confirming the closure to KING 5, which reads:

“We’ve closed our 5th and Marion Seattle Amazon Go location, and are working closely with employees to find new opportunities within Amazon, including at other nearby stores. We continue operating more than 20 Amazon Go stores across the U.S., and look forward to opening more in the future.”

In February, Amazon said it was shutting down some Fresh and Go stores that were underperforming, and also paused expansion on its Fresh supermarkets in order to find the right formula to allow the company to scale its business.

The company closed two other Amazon Go locations: one in the Macy's Building and another on Fourth Avenue and Pike Street.