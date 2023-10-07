Fans attending All-Star events in Seattle willing to dish out big bucks for the experience

There are no cheap seats for All-Stars to aim for, at least not anymore.

SEATTLE — The first All-Star game in Seattle in more than twenty years is not a cheap ticket – but we found many people willing to dish out big bucks for the experience.

“We’re going to spend all the money we can now, and worry about it later – we’re not budgeting, we’re like, this isn’t going to happen very often so we’re not budgeting,” said Bryan Albrandt, a dad from Spokane.

Budgeting is tough to do when a ticket to Monday’s home run derby started at some three hundred dollars – topping out at about as much as a used Honda Civic. Albrandt says he knows what he’s getting himself into.

“We’re looking at this as a whole week, so we’re blowing money on everything because we’re not going to be able to do this again for, might be 20 years before they come back,” Albrandt said.

Getting in the door is really just the beginning – of course, there’s food, merch and parking. How’s $120?

We spotted two lots in SODO that were charging that much for a parking spot.

“We got street parking – because this is ridiculous. We’ve been looking at them all the way down it’s crazy,” said Seattle mom, Sunny.

The cost was too much for this mom who’d rather spend big on merch – can you blame her?

“Jersey, I can justify because we’re not paying for parking and we’re not doing the big game – and you only live once, YOLO man,” Sunny continued.

Though the closer you get to the diamond the more you forget about the pricetag and start taking in the experience – one that even the players are in awe of.

“I just like being around and experiencing the atmosphere, you know seeing all the great players and just taking it in,” said Devin Williams, a pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Young and old are in awe of All-Star Week. Take make-a-wish recipient Legend Miles of Sacramento.