Seattle Fire crews responded to a large warehouse fire in the SoDo neighborhood Wednesday evening. Dozens of firefighters worked quickly to gain control of the flames, seen pouring into the sky above the West Seattle Bridge.

First reports of the fire came a few minutes after 7 p.m. Firefighters had the fire under control around 9:15 p.m. and remained on scene overnight checking for hot spots.

There are no reported injuries. Nobody was inside the structure when fire crews first responded, according to Seattle Fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of Wednesday night's fire.

WATCH: Seattle warehouse fire smokes fill sky

According to a Seattle Fire spokesperson, the cars, oil, and other materials that burned inside the fire contributed to the large black smoke plume that filled much of the skyline.

“Some of the old fuel oils, all the stuff you find in a car or repair shop makes for pretty dangerous smoke and that’s one of the reasons car fires are dangerous,” said Seattle fire spokesperson Sue Stangl.

“When they arrived here it was burning extensively so (it) already had a head start so they did a great job to contain it and most importantly make sure no one was inside,” said Stangl.

Smoke from the fire was visible to most neighborhoods in Seattle.

© 2018 KING