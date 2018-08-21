Crews finished striping the roads running underneath Seattle.

Striping was completed over the weekend as crews wrap up the final work before the tunnel can open to the public.

RELATED: Forty-five percent who take poll say they will avoid tunnel

Meanwhile, crews continue to paint giant exit signs on the tunnel’s interior. Each one is located approximately 50 feet apart and point to the nearest exit, including the distance to them.

Earlier this month, crews began moving Alaskan Way traffic west from under the viaduct in preparation for the tunnel’s opening. Contractors were wiring intersection for traffic signals, re-striping the roadway, and installing new signage.

Traffic on Alaskan Way will move to the new lanes by early fall, prior to the approximate three-week closure of the viaduct, which will precede the opening of the tunnel.

The tunnel could open in the fall.

WATCH: Tunnel sprinkler system tested

© 2018 KING