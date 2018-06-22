Thousands will flock to Seattle this weekend for the city's annual Pride celebration. Although June is Pride month, Sunday's 44th annual Pride Parade is the centerpiece event.

Sunday's parade begins 11 a.m. at 4th Avenue and Union Street, weaving through downtown streets until it reaches Seattle Center.

Between Pride events and scheduled traffic projects, drivers will see delays traveling through Seattle this weekend. Check our list of traffic alerts before heading out.

WATCH: Mayor Jenny Durkan on Seattle Pride

Pride events around Seattle

Sunday, June 24; 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Museum of Pop Culture at 325 Fifth Avenue North, Seattle. Free.

Seattle Pride Parade: Featuring showstopping floats and costumes, the 44th annual parade will wind through Seattle's downtown and end near Seattle Center. It's expected to take about 2.5 hours.

Sunday, June 24; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.; 4th Avenue and Union Street, Seattle. Free.

PrideFest Seattle: The festival will celebrate LGBT arts and culture with performances on four stages.

Sunday, June 24; 12-8 p.m.; Seattle Center at 305 Harrison Street, Seattle. Free.

If you are interested in learning more about the different Seattle Pride events taking place over the weekend, you can head to SeattlePride.org.

