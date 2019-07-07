A 32-year-old man has died from a shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood over the weekend.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 2200 block of 1st Ave. just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police found a man with gunshot wounds and performed CPR until medics arrived. The man died on his way to the hospital.

There are no suspects in custody.

The Seattle Police Blotter reports the shooting may have started as a disturbance in a bar and then spilled out into the street, where the 32-year-old man was shot.

His identity has not been released.

Homicide and CSI detectives are investigating and seeking any witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information should call 206-233-5000.